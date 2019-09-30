72°
Teen hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for a deer

1 hour 31 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 5:42 AM September 30, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

GLYNN COUNTY, GA - A young Georgia hunter was fatally shot after being mistaken for a deer by a fellow hunter.

17-year-old, Bobby Lane was in an area of heavy foliage on Saturday when another hunter in his party thought he was an animal and shot him with a rifle.

Lane's cousin, Michael Rawling told reporters, "Apparently he shot through the bush, thinking it was a deer and it happened to be my cousin." 

Lane passed away after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Glynn County officials say deer hunters should use bows at this time of the season, as firearms are not allowed for deer hunting until October 19.

