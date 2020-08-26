Teen girl shot in north Baton Rouge neighborhood Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported shortly before 1 o'clock on Mohican Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a teenager was struck by a bullet.

Authorities confirmed the victim was a teenage girl. The victim's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.