Teen girl pleads guilty in plot that killed her mother, receives life sentence but is parole-eligible
BATON ROUGE - A teenager accused of plotting with a 16-year-old to kill her mother in a Jefferson Highway apartment in 2022 has pleaded guilty to principal to second-degree murder.
Jermyne Lewis, 18, entered a plea deal where she admitted she conspired to have her mother, Markeshia Stone, killed. She received a life sentence with her being eligible for parole after 25 years due to her being a juvenile offender.
Lewis and Dewayne Barfield, 16, were arrested in October 2022 after deputies said Barfield admitted Lewis convinced him to carry out the shooting. Barfield is set for pre-trial conference on April 23, 2025.
