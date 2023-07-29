97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen girl killed in Zachary shooting Friday night

20 hours 40 minutes 1 second ago Friday, July 28 2023 Jul 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 9:36 PM July 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - An 18-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in Zachary. 

On Saturday, the Zachary Police Department said that Makayla Moore was killed Friday around 8 p.m. near the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street.

Trending News

Police say there are two suspects but no names were released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days