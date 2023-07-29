97°
Teen girl killed in Zachary shooting Friday night
ZACHARY - An 18-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in Zachary.
On Saturday, the Zachary Police Department said that Makayla Moore was killed Friday around 8 p.m. near the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street.
Police say there are two suspects but no names were released.
