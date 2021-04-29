Teen from Holden killed in Livingston Parish crash

HOLDEN - Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old was killed in a Wednesday night crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish.

Police say it was around 7 p.m. when Giovanni Barrera, a teen from Holden, was a front-seat passenger in a 2017 BMW driven by 18-year-old Slade Hutchinson on I-12 East.

As the two were driving along, for reasons that have yet to be clarified by police, the vehicle swerved left and then overturned in the median.

Police say Barrera didn't have on a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.

Officials say Hutchinson was wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries.

According to state police, impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Hutchinson for analysis.

At the conclusion of the investigation, police say they will consult with the Livingston Parish District Attorney’s Office in reference to any criminal or traffic charges.