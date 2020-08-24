Teen found after Troopers issue a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory

RED RIVER PARISH - According to Louisiana State Police Diamond Robertson has been located.

Hours ago Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sunday around 6 p.m.

Authorities needed assistance from the public in locating 14-year-old Diamond Robertson of Coushatta.

She was last seen by her family on Sunday morning at approximately 9 a.m.

Robertson is a black female, with medium length black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Diamond was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, navy blue shorts and white “Fila” tennis shoes.

She was also last seen with her small dog, a Jack Russell Terrier.

Authorities believed the teenager was possibly traveling towards the area of Campti, LA.