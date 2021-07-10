Teen fatally shot at East Feliciana home overnight

JACKSON - A 17-year-old was shot at his home overnight and rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital where he died early Saturday morning.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said it first responded to the shooting on Race Street in Jackson shortly before midnight Friday. Deputies arrived to find De'Armarione Hawkins, 17, shot inside his own home.

Hawkins was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where he died hours later.

The sheriff's office said it's investigating the shooting alongside the Jackson Police Department.

No other information related to the shooting was immediately available.