49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen fatally hurt when basketball backboard hits him

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 5:28 PM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was fatally injured when a basketball backboard fell on him at his family's northern Indiana home.

St. Joseph County police say Nolan Gerwels was playing Friday evening with a younger sibling on an indoor court in the South Bend suburb of Granger when the rim, backboard and supporting bracket came out of the wall and fell on him. Police say Nolan suffered apparent head injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Margaret Gerwels says her son was an honors student at middle school who loved sports and hoped to make the freshman basketball team this coming school year at Marian High School in Mishawaka.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days