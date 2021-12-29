78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teen arrested after accidentally shooting father to death at Baton Rouge home

18 hours 23 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, December 28 2021 Dec 28, 2021 December 28, 2021 11:00 PM December 28, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager accidentally killed his father when he opened fire inside his home Wednesday morning and now faces criminal charges, sources tell WBRZ.

Family members said 43-year-old Mohammad Abdul Aziz was found shot to death at the home on E. Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to sources, Aziz's 17-year-old heard a loud noise inside the home and started shooting. 

The teen was booked on a charge of negligent homicide. 

It is unclear where the Aziz's son got the gun.

The incident happened just blocks from another shooting on North Brookstown Drive that killed 74-year-old Junies Jones.

