Teen arrested after accidentally shooting father to death at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A teenager accidentally killed his father when he opened fire inside his home Wednesday morning and now faces criminal charges, sources tell WBRZ.
Family members said 43-year-old Mohammad Abdul Aziz was found shot to death at the home on E. Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to sources, Aziz's 17-year-old heard a loud noise inside the home and started shooting.
The teen was booked on a charge of negligent homicide.
It is unclear where the Aziz's son got the gun.
The incident happened just blocks from another shooting on North Brookstown Drive that killed 74-year-old Junies Jones.
