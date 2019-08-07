Teen facing attempted murder charge in weekend shooting

BATON ROUGE- A teen is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a man over the weekend.

On Sunday police were called to investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of Lake Calais Court. At the scene, authorities found the victim in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the arrest report, the victim said he was shot by a man named "Matthew." The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old Matthew Street IV.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Street had lured the victim to the location before the shooting. While speaking with police, Street denied any knowledge of the incident.

He was later arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.