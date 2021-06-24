84°
Teen escapes juvenile jail, goes on joyride in stolen school bus

Thursday, June 24 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - A runaway teen is back behind bars after taking a school bus on a joyride.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on June 23, police learned the 17-year-old had run away from the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility. Sources said the teen was seen driving the stolen bus before crashing it into a pole and fleeing on foot.

On the morning of June 24, authorities were responding to a vehicle burglary when the suspect ran after realizing the victim had called the police. After a brief foot chase, they were apprehended and found to be the runaway juvenile from the previous day.

The teen is now in State custody on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, and simple burglary of a motor vehicle.

