74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen driver who livestreamed fatal crash sentenced to prison

5 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 08 2018 Feb 8, 2018 February 08, 2018 5:06 PM February 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) - A California teen has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.
  
The Merced Sun Star reports 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from the July crash.
  
The car driven by Sanchez veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco.
  
Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.
  
Prosecutors say Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days