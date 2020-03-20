Teen driver killed in early morning Lafourche Parish crash

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Louisiana State Police say a 19-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle ran off the road in Lafourche Parish early Friday morning.

Police say the crash that led to Taylor Foret's death occurred shortly after midnight while she was driving her 2008 Ford Fusion along LA Hwy 316 near Shamrock Drive.

For reasons that are still under investigation, Foret ran off the right side of the road and crashed into several mailboxes before ending up in a ditch where her vehicle struck a culvert, overturned, and then slammed into a tree.

Foret, not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was thrown from her vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police say the tragic wreck remains under investigation.

