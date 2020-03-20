Latest Weather Blog
Teen driver killed in early morning Lafourche Parish crash
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Louisiana State Police say a 19-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle ran off the road in Lafourche Parish early Friday morning.
Police say the crash that led to Taylor Foret's death occurred shortly after midnight while she was driving her 2008 Ford Fusion along LA Hwy 316 near Shamrock Drive.
For reasons that are still under investigation, Foret ran off the right side of the road and crashed into several mailboxes before ending up in a ditch where her vehicle struck a culvert, overturned, and then slammed into a tree.
Foret, not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was thrown from her vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police say the tragic wreck remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools serve thousands of meals during COVID-19 shutdown
-
Small businesses eligible for aid
-
Governor: Louisiana on pace to match Italy if residents don't heed warnings
-
Governor: Small businesses in all parishes eligible for aid amid outbreak
-
Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market staying above water during Corona concerns