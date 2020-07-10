Teen disappeared after jumping into Amite River; officials suspend search

UPDATE: Sheriff Jason Ard says, "Unfortunately, the conditions (debris, current) are too dangerous for First responders to continue the search after dark. We plan to reconvene tomorrow morning & continue the search."

*********************

Editor's note: First responders initially reported the search was taking place in the Comite River. The sheriff's office has since clarified the search is taking place in the Amite near where the two rivers meet.

CENTRAL - Authorities are searching the Amite River for a teenager who disappeared in the waterway Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in East Baton Rouge. The sheriff's office says the search began after a teen jumped off a small bridge into the water and didn't resurface.

Multiple agencies were called to the area after they received reports of a possible drowning in the area of Frenchtown Road. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is now leading the search, which had expanded to the Amite River as of Friday evening.