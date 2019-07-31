Teen dies from injuries sustained in Terrebonne Parish crash

GRAY - One person is dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Terrebonne Parish.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on US 90 East just west of LA 316. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Breanna Bourgeois.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Bourgeois was driving east in a 2008 Nissan Altima during heavy rain. For reasons still under investigation, the teen lost control of her vehicle and ran off the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle hit a tree. Bourgeois was taken to a local hospital. Authorities say she died from her injuries early Wednesday morning.

Both Bourgeois and her passenger, who suffered minor injuries, were properly restrained at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.