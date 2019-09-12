Teen charged as adult after allegedly dumping robbery victim's body in park

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old arrested for killing a man whose body was dumped at a park has been formally charged as an adult Thursday.

Court records say Jah'Marie Street was indicted for second-degree murder in the June 26 death of Davonta London, 18. Witnesses said the victim's body was hastily tossed out of a vehicle in broad daylight at the BREC park near Perkins Road and Kenilworth Parkway.

The coroner's office said London died from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe Smart robbed the victim, shot him and then stole his car.

Smart is facing a charge of second-degree murder.