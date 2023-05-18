87°
Teen captured, another still on the run after escaping juvenile jail in St. Martinville

Thursday, May 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTINVILLE - A teenager is back in custody and another is still evading law enforcement after the pair escaped a juvenile detention facility in St. Martinville. 

The Office of Juvenile Justice announced the escape on Wednesday. Officials said the escapees were a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both from Calcasieu Parish. 

The pair escaped the grounds shortly after 12:30 on Wednesday. On Thursday, KATC reported that the 17-year-old had been taken back into custody. 

Anyone with information on the remaining teen's whereabouts should call (225) 963-2753. 

