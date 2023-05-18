87°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen captured, another still on the run after escaping juvenile jail in St. Martinville
ST. MARTINVILLE - A teenager is back in custody and another is still evading law enforcement after the pair escaped a juvenile detention facility in St. Martinville.
The Office of Juvenile Justice announced the escape on Wednesday. Officials said the escapees were a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both from Calcasieu Parish.
The pair escaped the grounds shortly after 12:30 on Wednesday. On Thursday, KATC reported that the 17-year-old had been taken back into custody.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the remaining teen's whereabouts should call (225) 963-2753.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roundabout planned for intersection near site of Prairieville High School
-
Belligerent mom curses out cameras as she's arrested in shooting that left...
-
Deputies arrest woman who drove 12-year-old girl to Central home where she...
-
USS Kidd museum director could play key role in uncovering new revelations...
-
LSU provides update on plan to improve lighting around campus