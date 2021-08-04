Teen arrested in hospital carjacking now charged as an adult in month-long crime spree

BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old accused of taking a nurse's car at gunpoint outside Our Lady of the Lake is now being charged as an adult in a string of robberies that spanned just over a month.

Records show David Westbrook Jr. is charged in the 19th Judicial District Court for five separate armed robberies spanning May 28 to July 9. Among those crimes were three other carjackings which prosecutors say Westbrook was involved in.

All four of those carjackings happened between June 12 and July 9, less than a month's time. He's also charged in an armed robbery at a Circle K in late May.

Police first arrested Westbrook days after the carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake on July 9. There, police said he pointed a gun at a female hospital employee as she was leaving work and then took off in a stolen sports car.