83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen arrested in Ascension Parish car burglary

3 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, May 31 2017 May 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 9:11 PM May 31, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GEISMAR - Deputies have arrested a 17-year-old who is suspected of committing a vehicle burglary in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Juan Barajas of Prairieville was arrested on simple burglary and criminal trespassing charges Tuesday.

The sheriff's office say Barajas was identified after deputies obtained surveillance footage from a May 25 vehicle burglary on Cypress Place Avenue. Deputies say one other suspect was seen in the video, but authorities were unable to identify that person.

Barajas was arrested and booked into the the Ascension Parish Jail. The case is still under investigation.

Trending News

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days