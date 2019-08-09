Teen arrested in accidental shooting of juvenile in Terrebonne Parish

HOUMA - Authorities have charged a teen following an accidental shooting.

WWL-TV reports that the 16-year-old boy shot the 15-year-old girl in the abdomen Wednesday. According to the Houma Police Department, the boy was showing the girl a stolen .40 caliber handgun when the weapon went off.

The teen was arrested at the Renatta Lake Apartments the same day as the shooting.

Authorities say the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 17, illegal use of a weapon, and negligent injuring.