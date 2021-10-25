Teen arrested for attacking Houma resident with knife

HOUMA - Last week, a Houma man was working in his yard when he was approached by a teenager who stabbed him and then fled the scene of the crime, deputies say.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the attack occurred last Thursday (October 21) morning in the the 300 block of Houma's Ciera Drive.

The encounter that led up to the stabbing unfolded as the 60-year-old resident was working in his yard and caught sight of a teenage boy walking through his yard.

Authorities say the resident told the youth not to do this, as it is considered trespassing and the two exchanged words.

According to deputies, the young man eventually apologized and walked away.

But, authorities say the encounter didn't end there.

Shortly after the exchange, the teen returned and approached the older man, and asked if he knew where he could get a job.

At this point, the teen allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the man in the arm.

With this, deputies say the teen fled the scene.

The wounded man was treated by Acadian Ambulance at the scene of the crime and later brought to a non-local hospital where he underwent surgery for the laceration to his arm.

He was eventually released from the hospital and is now recovering, the Sheriff's Office says.

Investigators worked alongside deputies in contacting multiple residents throughout the area, and were able to pinpoint a name of the suspect.

After confirming the 17-year-old suspect's identity, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for his arrest.

On Friday (October 22) night, at approximately 10:30 p.m. the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested for aggravated second-degree battery and brought to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center where he remains incarcerated.

Due to his age, the teen's name cannot be released at this time.



