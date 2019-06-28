71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen arrested, accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

1 hour 12 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 June 28, 2019 6:21 AM June 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a teen accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile.

On Wednesday, police were called to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault. During the investigation, authorities learned the young boy was assaulted by 19-year-old Jeremiah Hutchinson.

According to the arrest report, the child was assaulted multiple times between June 21 and June 23. Hutchinson was arrested Thursday.

During the booking process, authorities found a small bag of suspected marijuana in Hutchinson's pocket. Hutchinson was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of marijuana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days