Teen allegedly started fire in home full of family members

Tuesday, May 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A teenager was arrested for arson after she allegedly started a fire in a closet while her home was full of relatives.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday afternoon in a mobile home on the 200 block of Doral Street, where 16 people were gathered. According to reports, the 14-year-old admitted to setting the fire out of anger following an argument with her parents.

She was charged with one count of aggravated arson and sent to a nearby juvenile detention center.

