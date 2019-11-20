Teen allegedly stabbed father to death with spear at Jefferson Parish home

Photo: WWL

TERRYTOWN - A 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he admitted to killing his father with a spear during an argument.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto tells WWL the killing happened after 9 a.m. at a home on Browning Lane. Authorities arrived after the boy called 911 saying he had stabbed his 50-year-old father to death. Deputies found the man stabbed multiple times inside the home.

The boy was taken into custody, and the spear was recovered along with other weapons.

The motive in the killing is unclear, but the sheriff said, "there is probably some mental illness involved in this."