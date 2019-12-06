Teen accused of shooting at people outside of Jim and Lu's corner store, arrested

Damon Parnell Cain

BATON ROUGE – Authorities say they've arrested one person in connection with a shooting just outside of Jim and Lu’s Corner Store that left one person seriously injured.

Detectives say 18-year-old Damon Parnell Cain is in custody for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

According to a police report, detectives spoke to two people who were victims of the shooting. The victims said they were standing outside of the corner store when they claim Cain approached brandishing a pistol.

The victims say Cain began firing at them and as they ran away, one of them was hit by the gunfire.

Detectives reported getting video footage of the shooting from a nearby surveillance camera and saw that it matched the accounts of the incident from the two victims.

A police report says witnesses were able to pick Cain out of a lineup.

Investigators say they later found that Cain had a recent arrest for illegal possession of a stolen handgun and aggravated assault.

The injured victim's condition is currently unknown.