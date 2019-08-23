Teen accused of setting SUV on fire following argument with victim

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a teen accused setting a vehicle on fire.

Around 12:11 a.m. Thursday firefighters were called to a fire in the 5500 block of Frey Street. At the scene, they found a 2004 maroon Toyota Sequoia on fire.

After processing the scene, investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson.

Before the fire, authorities learned the victim had gotten into a verbal argument with 19-year-old Kemon Hilton. At some point during the argument, Hilton allegedly threw a brick at the SUV.

According to the arrest report, Hilton verbally and in writing admitted to setting the fire. He was arrested and charged with simple arson.