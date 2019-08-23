Teen accused of setting ex-girlfriend's SUV on fire after argument

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a teen accused setting a vehicle on fire in fit of rage.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Frey Street around 12:11 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, they found a 2004 maroon Toyota Sequoia on fire. After processing the scene, investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson.

Before the fire, authorities learned the victim had gotten into a verbal argument with her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Kemon Hilton. At some point during the argument, Hilton allegedly threw a brick at the SUV.

According to the arrest report, Hilton admitted to setting the fire.

He was arrested and charged with simple arson.