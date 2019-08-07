Teen accused of killing his father indicted on second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE - A teenager accused of killing his father earlier this year was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge.

17-year-old Anthony Templet was initially charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of 53-year-year-old Burt Templet.

Attorneys defending the teenager argue the killing of Burt Templet is justified. "This is a justified homicide," Attorney Jarrett Ambeau said back in June. "This young man had no choice but to fight for his life."

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 3 at their home on Gray Moss Avenue. At the scene, authorities found Burt Templet "mortally wounded" with a gunshot wound in the head and torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the arrest report, Templet described his relationship with his father as "dysfunctional." The report says the teen admitted to shooting his father several times. Templet said that around 3 a.m. his father, who appeared intoxicated, woke him up and the two began to argue. The teen accused his father as being the aggressor.

"Systematically abused by his father, over and over again," Ambeau said.

On August 7, the case was presented to a grand jury, which decided to upgrade the charge from manslaughter to second-degree murder.

A report from The Advocate says District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office will continue to review evidence and could ask the grand jury to reconsider its indictment in the future based on new revelations.

Templet remains behind bars. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.