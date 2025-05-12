72°
Teen accused of killing Broadmoor High classmate pleads not guilty to all charges
BATON ROUGE - Jeremiah Howze, who was indicted in early May for charges related to the death of his classmate Kyle Earthly Jr., pleaded not guilty to all charges in his arraignment Monday.
Howze faces charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a machine gun after Earthly was killed in December.
After he was arrested on Dec. 31, Howze posted a $150,000 bond. He was later returned to jail after the District Attorney's office said that Howze repeatedly violated house arrest restrictions.
A second bond hearing is scheduled for May 15.
