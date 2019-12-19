Teen accused of fatally shooting father released from jail with reduced bond

Anthony Templet

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana judge has reduced the bond and released from jail a teenager accused of fatally shooting his father in the face during an argument.

News outlets report a district judge cut 18-year-old Anthony Templet's $100,000 bond in half on Wednesday.

In August, Templet pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. His attorneys said during the hearing that Templet suffered long-term abuse by his father and acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors disagreed with the self-defense argument.

Smith ordered Templet to live with his stepmother once released from jail, abide by a curfew and undergo mental health evaluation, drug testing and GPS monitoring. He has another hearing next month.