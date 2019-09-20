Teen accused of assaulting victim outside LSU dining hall after incident at tailgate

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a teen accused of attacking a victim over the weekend.

According to the arrest report, on September 14 officers with the LSU Police Department responded to a second-degree battery that happened outside a dining hall on LSU's campus.

At the scene, the victim told police someone approached him from behind and punched him twice in the face. The attack caused two of his front teeth to move out of place and be knocked loose.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Dylan Comeaux.

After the attack, authorities were made aware of a threatening social media post that Comeaux made. In the post, he had a gun. Detectives spoke with the victim who stated that he believed Comeaux's picture was directed at him. The victim was fearful that Comeaux was going to retaliate because he reported the attack.

During the investigation, authorities spoke with a witness. The arrest report said that the witness gave authorities a possible motive for the attack.

The witness said that Comeaux was upset because the victim kicked him out of his LSU tailgate party on the weekend of the first home game.

Comeaux was charged with second-degree battery and terrorizing.