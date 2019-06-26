78°
Tee time: Baton Rouge General to host upcoming golf tournament
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General is getting ready for its annual golf tournament.
The 2019 Charlie Prejean, MD Memorial Golf Tournament is set for July 11 at Top Golf. Participate check-in is set for noon and the event starts at 12:30 p.m., according to the event page.
The deadline to register is July 2. It's $125 for a single player and $50 for non-players.
The proceeds from the event will benefit the Baton Rouge General Emergency Medicine Fund.
For more information on the tournament, click here.
