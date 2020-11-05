Technology stocks lead Wall Street higher, extending rally

60°
Stocks continued to push higher at the opening of trading on Wall Street Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest weekly gain since April.

The benchmark index was up 1.7% in the early going and is up more than 7% so far this week. Technology companies were again helping lead the way higher, as they have throughout the pandemic and for years before that.

Apple and Microsoft each rose more than 2%. The prospects of more political division as election results continue to trickle in is easing investors’ worries that a Democratic-controlled Washington could have gone after Big Tech more aggressively.

