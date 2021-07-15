Latest Weather Blog
Technical issues involving P-EBT, SNAP benefits resolved, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Shortly after Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced Wednesday that technical issues were impeding the issuance of benefits such as P-EBT and SNAP, DCFS followed up with assurance that the issues had been resolved.
On the DCFS's Facebook page, the organization said, "The technical issues involving the issuance of benefits, including P-EBT and SNAP, have been resolved. All issuances that were scheduled to be available on P-EBT and SNAP cards today (Wednesday) are scheduled to be available by tomorrow morning, July 15. We apologize for the delay."
WBRZ received word Tuesday that multiple parishes had allegedly been reporting inaccurate student information in relation to P-EBT, which temporarily resulted in incorrect benefit amounts.
