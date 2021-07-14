90°
Technical issues hamper issuance of P-EBT, SNAP benefits, officials say

3 hours 33 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, July 14 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced Thursday that it is aware of technical issues involving the issuance of benefits including P-EBT and SNAP. 

On the DCFS's Facebook page, the organization said, "We're actively working to resolve the issue and will provide updates and more information as soon as it's available later today. We apologize for the delay."

WBRZ received word Tuesday that multiple parishes were allegedly reporting inaccurate student information in relation to P-EBT, which resulted in incorrect benefit amounts. 

