Tech repair shop experiencing supply issue due to coronavirus

ST. AMANT - Tech repair shops might be feeling the effects of the coronavirus. One of them, Carl's Computer Care LLC in St. Amant, says phone and computer parts manufactured in China are scarce, and prices are going up.

"Everything's changing right now, it's not just us," owner Carl VanOrden said. "Some of our parts we get commonly and have no trouble getting usually, the supplies have dwindled."

The coronavirus has closed factories in China, which has essentially halted manufacturing. VanOrden says all of the raw parts for the supplies that he orders come from Wuhan. Right now, a small force is working in those factories but they aren't able to produce the materials. Instead, VanOrden has heard from his supplier that the companies are working through what inventory they have left and once it's gone it's gone.

So far, VanOrden says there's been difficulty getting certain iPhone screens and iPad screens. The limited supply is driving up the price anywhere from 10-20 percent and it's expected to go higher.

"A lot of our suppliers are keeping us all in the loop, and they're letting us know that we can expect some of these prices to as much as double," VanOrden said.

Work remains steady at Carl's, where repairs are being made daily. Customers continue to visit the store in search of repair help, but VanOrden encourages people to get their tech repairs addressed now if they're needed.



