61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tech leads stocks higher as investors await election results

39 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, November 04 2020 Nov 4, 2020 November 04, 2020 9:00 AM November 04, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
The New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors pile more money into Big Tech companies, which have proven reliable moneymakers even as the coronavirus pandemic devastates other industries.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.4%. Small-company stocks and Treasury yields fell, signs that investors remain cautious with the outcome of the U.S. presidential election still unkown.

Investors had been hoping for a clearer outcome, and stock futures and bond yields spun through another election night dominated by surprises. Uber and Lyft soared after winning a vote in California letting them continue to treat drivers as contractors.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days