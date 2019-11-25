#TeamHolly Releases Holly Cleggs 50+ Favorites Digital Cookbook

BATON ROUGE - Holly Clegg's company, which is now known as #TeamHolly, launched 'Holly Clegg’s 50+ Favorites' digital cookbook on November 24, 2019.

All proceeds of the cookbook will be donated to Holly Clegg’s Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson.

Clegg passed away Nov. 1 after a long battle with stage four gastric cancer.

The digital cookbook combines Clegg’s two passions: cooking and her gastric cancer research fund. During her time in hospice, she worked with her team and family members to select her favorite recipes from all of her cookbooks, including those in and out of print.

Clegg decided to officially rename her beloved blog and company to #TeamHolly in October. The team will continue to post recipes and blogs, promote her fund, sell cookbooks and downloadables and the greatest gift to Clegg will be to continue to cook her healthy recipes.

