#TeamHolly raises over $300K for gastric cancer research

The late Holly Clegg, a beloved Baton Rouge-based cook who charmed audiences with her pleasant demeanor and healthy spin on southern favorites, continues to bring awareness to cancer research via her team of supporters.

Though Clegg passed away in November of 2019, her supporters, #TeamHolly, have been hard at work, raising money for gastric cancer research.

On Monday, #TeamHolly took to Facebook to announce their visit to Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center where they spoke with representatives about the research that the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund will be able to support.

They discovered that after just six months, the fund raised a total of $328,000.

Every dollar will be essential in assisting researchers as they search for a cure, and undoubtedly Clegg would have been pleased with how much progress #TeamHolly is making.

The team said, "Our work is just getting started, but we miss Holly more than words can describe."