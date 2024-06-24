80°
TEAM2TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound lanes at Dalrymple back open
BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shutdown for an hour Sunday after a car caught on fire.
The fire started around 5 p.m. and the area was completely clear just before 6.
No information about injuries was released.
