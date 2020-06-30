TEAM Mazda celebrates completion of its 'retail evolution dealership'

BATON ROUGE- Team Mazda on Airline Highway held its official grand re-opening Wednesday, June 25, upon completion of its multi-million dollar renovation.

“We are thrilled to see the final results of what has been an 18-month project to our Team Mazda dealership,” Team Mazda General Manager Preston Q-Petersen said.

“Our top focus when we acquired the Mazda dealership in the summer of 2017 - almost 3 years to the day - was to get the Mazda brand established into the Team family and improve the level of customer service extended to Mazda customers,” Petersen added. “The physical renovations to the dealership - the upscale design, a much larger, open-concept sales floor, and improved customer space - will certainly give customers an at-home feel of comfort and a new level of premium customer experience that Mazda is striving for.”

Q-Peterson says the Team Mazda crew is excited to provide customers with a dealership that matched the excellence of the Mazda brand.

"We invite customers - both new and repeat - to come experience Mazda like never before," Q-Peterson said.

The dealership is located at 10968 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.