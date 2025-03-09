54°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wreck on I-10 at Dalrymple stops traffic
BATON ROUGE - Traffic came to a stop on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Dalrymple Drive on Sunday.
A crash happened just before the exit around 7:50 p.m. First responders had traffic at a standstill until just before 8:30 p.m. and cars were lined up past La. 1 in Port Allen. By 8:50 p.m., cars were waiting at La. 415.
Officials said one person was injured, but they were not taken to a hospital.
No information about the crash was released.
