TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wreck at O'Neal exit off of westbound I-12 Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A crash along the O'Neal Lane exit off of I-12 westbound blocked traffic Monday night.

First responders surrounded the area shortly before 9:30 p.m., where it appeared that a vehicle went off the road.

The circumstances around the wreck are unclear and no information about injuries has been released.