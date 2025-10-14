63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wreck at O'Neal exit off of westbound I-12 Monday night

2 hours 18 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, October 13 2025 Oct 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 9:48 PM October 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash along the O'Neal Lane exit off of I-12 westbound blocked traffic Monday night. 

First responders surrounded the area shortly before 9:30 p.m., where it appeared that a vehicle went off the road. 

Trending News

The circumstances around the wreck are unclear and no information about injuries has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days