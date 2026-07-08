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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
4:30a: Accident in Gonzales on I 10 EB between LA-44/Gonzales/Burnside/Exit 179 and LA-22/Sorrento/Donaldsonville/Exit 182; CLEARED
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