75°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
4:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central Police: Mayor Wade Evans' toxicology report shows no impairment after May...
-
Federal court blocks Alabama plan for new congressional districts that could help...
-
Newly formed task force aims to fund teacher pay raise through state...
-
EBR School System begins free summer meals distribution across district
-
Livingston Parish Library kicks off summer reading program
Sports Video
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
-
LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal
-
Zachary High hosts annual Legacy Basketball Camp for area kids
-
LSU baseball officially out of the NCAA postseason
-
LSU softball looks ahead to playing better in 2027