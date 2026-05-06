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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6:05a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Harding Blvd at Plank Rd; CLEARED
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7a: Traffic lights not working. Caution in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd EB/WB at O'neal Lane Ext/Central Thruway/LA 3245
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