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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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LSU baseball beats UNO 10-7 in mid-week contest
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2 ON YOUR SIDE: Leaning, rotting tree on city property alarms Baton...
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Parents say daughter's death was dismissed until they found a key detail...
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TUESDAY HEALTH REPORT: Lyme disease vaccine nears approval as tick-borne illness cases...
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Southern University Ag Center workshop shows how to grow food sustainably
Sports Video
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LSU baseball beats UNO 10-7 in mid-week contest
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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin shares Tigers' progress as team continues 5th...
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Miami Beach to name baseball field after LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman
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Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class
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Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class