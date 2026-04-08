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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas
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Bethune-Cookman upsets LSU baseball
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Iranian-Americans, Louisiana congressmen weigh in on Trump's threats to escalate Iran attack
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Teenager among 3 people dead after car crashes into pole along River...
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Previously convicted sex offender convicted again for possession of child pornography
Sports Video
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Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas
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Bethune-Cookman upsets LSU baseball
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LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
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Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball
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Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has been traded to the...