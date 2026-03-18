TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Ferry service suspended in Plaquemine

5a: On ramp blocked due to accident in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB on-ramp from Millerville Rd/Exit 6; CLEARED

5a: Vehicle fire in Holden on Florida Blvd EB/WB east of Hwy 441. Fire is out. Expected to clear shortly; CLEARED

5:15a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in LSU on I 10 WB at Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B, stop and go traffic back to Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B; CLEARED

7a: Accident. Left shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Drusilla Ln, stop and go traffic back to Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10

7:15a: Accident With Injury in East Baton Rouge on Plank Rd at Airline Hwy

7:30a: Accident. Right lane blocked in West Baton Rouge on La 1 NB at Rosedale Rd; CLEARED

7:45a: Accident in Perkins on Perkins at Potwin Drive

8:20a: Traffic lights not working. Caution in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd EB/WB at Monterrey Blvd